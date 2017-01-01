- Calories per serving 130
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
- Fat per serving 3.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21.4g
- Fiber per serving 0.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 18mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 54mg
- Calcium per serving 93mg
Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream
Oxmoor House
Dress up scoops of tangy buttermilk ice cream with in-season berries, sliced stone fruit, or lemon rind strips. Waffle bowls make a fun way to serve dessert, too.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Combine sugar and juice in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk until sugar dissolves. Add half-and-half, whole milk, and buttermilk. Pour mixture into the freezer can of an ice-cream freezer; freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. Spoon ice cream into a freezer-safe container. Cover and freeze 1 hour or until firm.