- Calories per serving 137
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
- Fat per serving 3.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 4.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20.5g
- Fiber per serving 2.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 3.8mg
- Iron per serving 1.4mg
- Sodium per serving 397mg
- Calcium per serving 39mg
White Bean and Bacon Dip with Rosemary Pita Chips
The homemade rosemary-flecked chips are a great complement to the garlicky dip, but store-bought pitas or bagel chips are a fine stand-in.
The traditional base of dips—sour cream—is replaced here with fat-free, low-sodium broth. Using bacon made from leaner pork cuts out a significant amount of fat from this garlicky dip. Plus, the cannellini beans are full of magnesium, potassium, folate, and fiber.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
To prepare chips, combine first 4 ingredients. Arrange pita wedges in a single layer on a baking sheet. Lightly coat pita wedges with cooking spray; sprinkle evenly with rosemary mixture. Lightly recoat pita wedges with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until golden.
To prepare dip, cook bacon in a small saucepan over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan with a slotted spoon; set aside. Add garlic to drippings in pan; cook 1 minute, stirring frequently. Add broth and beans; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes.
Combine bean mixture, onions, and remaining ingredients in a food processor, and process until smooth. Spoon mixture into a bowl; stir in 1 tablespoon reserved bacon. Sprinkle dip with remaining bacon just before serving. Serve with pita chips.