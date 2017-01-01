White Bean and Bacon Dip with Rosemary Pita Chips

The homemade rosemary-flecked chips are a great complement to the garlicky dip, but store-bought pitas or bagel chips are a fine stand-in.

The traditional base of dips—sour cream—is replaced here with fat-free, low-sodium broth. Using bacon made from leaner pork cuts out a significant amount of fat from this garlicky dip. Plus, the cannellini beans are full of magnesium, potassium, folate, and fiber.