Blueberry-Balsamic Barbecue Sauce

Yield
6 servings (serving size: about 1/4 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Try this sweet and tangy sauce next time you grill chicken, pork, or tuna. Add some sauce right at the end of cooking, and pass the rest at the table. If fresh blueberries aren't available, use 2 cups of thawed frozen blueberries.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fresh blueberries
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 3 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 67
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 3%
  • Fat per serving 0.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 0.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16.9g
  • Fiber per serving 1.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 194mg
  • Calcium per serving 8mg

How to Make It

Place all ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes or until slightly thick. Remove from heat; cool. Place blueberry mixture in a blender; process until smooth.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up