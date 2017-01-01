Cheese Pie

Yield
10 servings (serving size: 1 wedge of pie and 3 tablespoons sauce)
March 2016

Traditional cheesecakes are full of fat and calories, but this lightened dessert calls for light cream cheese and fat-free cottage cheese and yogurt, which gives it a light and airy texture without sacrificing great taste.

You’ll never miss the extra calories with this lightened version of the classic cheesecake. A combination of cottage cheese, low-fat cream cheese, whipped egg whites, and yogurt give the filling a smooth and creamy texture with only half the fat of the original. Paired with a sauce of fresh, vitamin C–rich strawberries makes this dessert the perfect finale to any meal.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • Crust:
  • 1 1/4 cups low-fat graham cracker crumbs (about 8 cookie sheets)
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • Cooking spray
  • Filling:
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups fat-free cottage cheese
  • 1/2 cup (4 ounces) 1/3-less-fat cream cheese
  • 1/4 cup vanilla fat-free yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • Sauce:
  • 2 cups chopped strawberries
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 259
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 8.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Protein per serving 8.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36.6g
  • Fiber per serving 1.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 103mg
  • Iron per serving 0.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 328mg
  • Calcium per serving 58mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325°.

Step 2

To prepare crust, combine first 3 ingredients; toss with a fork until moist. Press into bottom and up sides of a 10-inch pie plate coated with cooking spray; chill.

Step 3

To prepare filling, combine 1/2 cup sugar and next 8 ingredients (1/2 cup sugar through egg yolks) in a blender, and process until smooth. Place cheese mixture in a large bowl. Place egg whites in a second large bowl; beat until soft peaks form. Add 2 tablespoons sugar, beating until stiff peaks form. Gently fold egg white mixture into cheese mixture; pour into prepared crust.

Step 4

Bake at 325° for 45 minutes or until center barely moves when pan is touched. Cool to room temperature. Cover and chill at least 4 hours.

Step 5

To prepare sauce, combine strawberries, 3 tablespoons sugar, and cornstarch in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Cool slightly. Place strawberry mixture in a blender; process until smooth. Strain. Serve with pie

