- Calories per serving 259
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 8.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Protein per serving 8.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36.6g
- Fiber per serving 1.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 103mg
- Iron per serving 0.9mg
- Sodium per serving 328mg
- Calcium per serving 58mg
Cheese Pie
Traditional cheesecakes are full of fat and calories, but this lightened dessert calls for light cream cheese and fat-free cottage cheese and yogurt, which gives it a light and airy texture without sacrificing great taste.
You’ll never miss the extra calories with this lightened version of the classic cheesecake. A combination of cottage cheese, low-fat cream cheese, whipped egg whites, and yogurt give the filling a smooth and creamy texture with only half the fat of the original. Paired with a sauce of fresh, vitamin C–rich strawberries makes this dessert the perfect finale to any meal.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 325°.
To prepare crust, combine first 3 ingredients; toss with a fork until moist. Press into bottom and up sides of a 10-inch pie plate coated with cooking spray; chill.
To prepare filling, combine 1/2 cup sugar and next 8 ingredients (1/2 cup sugar through egg yolks) in a blender, and process until smooth. Place cheese mixture in a large bowl. Place egg whites in a second large bowl; beat until soft peaks form. Add 2 tablespoons sugar, beating until stiff peaks form. Gently fold egg white mixture into cheese mixture; pour into prepared crust.
Bake at 325° for 45 minutes or until center barely moves when pan is touched. Cool to room temperature. Cover and chill at least 4 hours.
To prepare sauce, combine strawberries, 3 tablespoons sugar, and cornstarch in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Cool slightly. Place strawberry mixture in a blender; process until smooth. Strain. Serve with pie