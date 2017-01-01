Spaghetti with Parmesan and Bacon

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
March 2016

This spaghetti recipe is a "family favorite" according to one online reviewer. The eggs and milk create a rich, creamy sauce that coats the pasta. The key to the creaminess is tempering the eggs - heating them gently so they don't cook too fast and curdle. Do this by slowly whisking in the hot water in which the pasta cooked.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound uncooked spaghetti
  • 12 bacon slices, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 cup 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 cup frozen petite green peas, thawed
  • 1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) grated fresh Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 359
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 11.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 18.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44.6g
  • Fiber per serving 3.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 99mg
  • Iron per serving 2.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 721mg
  • Calcium per serving 315mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain in a colander over a bowl, reserving 1/2 cup hot cooking liquid.

Step 2

While pasta cooks, cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings in pan. Discard remaining drippings; set bacon aside. Add garlic to drippings in pan; cook 30 seconds, stirring constantly.

Step 3

Combine milk, salt, pepper, and eggs, stirring with a whisk. Gradually add reserved hot cooking liquid to milk mixture, stirring constantly with a whisk. Add pasta, milk mixture, and peas to skillet; cook over low heat 3 minutes or until sauce thickens. Add bacon and cheese; stir to combine.

