- Calories per serving 459
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 14.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 7.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 23.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 59.6g
- Fiber per serving 3.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 86mg
- Iron per serving 2.4mg
- Sodium per serving 927mg
- Calcium per serving 533mg
Italian Potato Torta
A wholesome combination of potatoes, tomatoes, and low-fat cheese makes this torta—Italian for tart, cake, or pie—a great vegetarian entrée. Serve with a mixed green salad and balsamic vinaigrette dressing for a complete Italian meal.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°.
Place potatoes in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a boil; cook 15 minutes or until tender. Drain. Return potatoes to pan; add flour, oil, salt, and egg. Mash potato mixture with a potato masher until smooth.
Spread potato mixture into a 9-inch round cake pan coated with cooking spray. Combine seasoning, garlic, and tomatoes; spread evenly over potato mixture. Combine cheeses, and sprinkle over tomato mixture. Bake at 450° for 25 minutes or until golden. Let stand 20 minutes. Cut torta into 4 wedges. Garnish with thyme, if desired.