Italian Potato Torta

Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Jan Gautro
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 wedge)
Health.com
March 2016

This torta--Italian for tart, cake, or pie--makes a great vegetarian entrée.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 6 cups cubed peeled baking potato (about 1 3/4 pounds)
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 large egg
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced Italian-style tomatoes, drained
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 3/4 cup (3 ounces) grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • Thyme sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 459
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 14.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 23.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 59.6g
  • Fiber per serving 3.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 86mg
  • Iron per serving 2.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 927mg
  • Calcium per serving 533mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2

Place potatoes in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a boil; cook 15 minutes or until tender. Drain. Return potatoes to pan; add flour, oil, salt, and egg. Mash potato mixture with a potato masher until smooth.

Step 3

Spread potato mixture into a 9-inch round cake pan coated with cooking spray. Combine seasoning, garlic, and tomatoes; spread evenly over potato mixture. Combine cheeses, and sprinkle over tomato mixture. Bake at 450° for 25 minutes or until golden. Let stand 20 minutes. Cut torta into 4 wedges. Garnish with thyme, if desired.

