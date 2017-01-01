- Calories per serving 50
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 43%
- Fat per serving 2.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 0.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7.4g
- Fiber per serving 1.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.4mg
- Sodium per serving 158mg
- Calcium per serving 28mg
Sweet and Sour Slaw
Photo: Karry Hosford
Cool and crisp: a choice complement to the Slow Cooker Red Beans and Rice. Try varying the slaw by adding slices of Granny Smith or Pink Lady apples to give it a slightly sweet and sour flavor and a crunchy bite.
How to Make It
Combine first 4 ingredients in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk until sugar dissolves. Add coleslaw and onions to vinegar mixture; toss to combine. Serve chilled or at room temperature.