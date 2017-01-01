Sweet and Sour Slaw

Photo: Karry Hosford
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Cool and crisp: a choice complement to the Slow Cooker Red Beans and Rice. Try varying the slaw by adding slices of Granny Smith or Pink Lady apples to give it a slightly sweet and sour flavor and a crunchy bite.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 3 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 4 1/2 cups packaged cabbage-and-carrot coleslaw (about 8 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onions

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 50
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 43%
  • Fat per serving 2.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Protein per serving 0.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7.4g
  • Fiber per serving 1.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 158mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Combine first 4 ingredients in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk until sugar dissolves. Add coleslaw and onions to vinegar mixture; toss to combine. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

