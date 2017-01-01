Red Beans and Rice

Photo: Randy Mayor; Styling: Jan Gautro
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup bean mixture, 3/4 cup rice, and 1 tablespoon green onions)
March 2016

This is the ultimate in thriftiness and health—high-fiber, low-fat beans in a slow cooker. The long, slow cooking time coaxes all the flavor from the sausage into the beans for a mild yet full-flavored dish. If you need more time, cook it on low heat for 8 hours.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups water
  • 1 cup dried red kidney beans
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 3/4 cup chopped celery
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 (14-ounce) package turkey, pork, and beef smoked sausage, thinly sliced (such as Healthy Choice)
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3 cups hot cooked long-grain rice
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onions

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 413
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 5%
  • Fat per serving 2.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 21.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 76.3g
  • Fiber per serving 10.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 18mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Sodium per serving 749mg
  • Calcium per serving 102mg

How to Make It

Combine first 12 ingredients in an electric slow cooker. Cover with lid; cook on high heat for 5 hours. Discard bay leaf; stir in salt. Serve over rice; sprinkle servings evenly with green onions.

