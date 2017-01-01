- Calories per serving 529
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 17.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 9.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 71.4g
- Fiber per serving 4.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 39mg
- Iron per serving 6.3mg
- Sodium per serving 981mg
- Calcium per serving 503mg
Spinach, Caramelized Onion, and Bacon Pizza
You might never guess that this gourmet pizza is fiscally modest. Its cooking techniques render it rich: A tender homemade crust is topped with a garlic-enhanced white sauce, which is then embellished with fresh sautéed spinach, caramelized onions, bacon, and Parmesan.
Adding healthy toppings gives your pizza more bang for its buck. Spinach is rich in folate, which is important in heart health.
How to Make It
To prepare dough, lightly spoon the bread flour into a dry measuring cup, and level with a knife. Combine 1/2 cup bread flour, warm water, 1 teaspoon sugar, and yeast, stirring with a whisk. Let stand 15 minutes.
Lightly spoon 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Combine 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup bread flour, and salt in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk.
Make a well in center of mixture. Add yeast mixture to flour mixture; stir well. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 10 minutes); add enough of remaining all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel tacky).
Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85º), free from drafts, 45 minutes or until doubled in size. (Gently press two fingers into dough. If indentation remains, the dough has risen enough.) Punch dough down; cover and let rest 20 minutes.
To prepare topping, cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan, reserving 2 teaspoons drippings. Set bacon aside. Add spinach to drippings in pan; sauté 2 minutes or until wilted. Place spinach in a colander, pressing until barely moist. Add onion and 2 teaspoons sugar to pan; cook 12 minutes or until golden brown, stirring frequently. Remove from heat; cool.
Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic; cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add 3 tablespoons flour and pepper, stirring with a whisk; cook 30 seconds. Gradually add milk, stirring constantly with a whisk. Cook 5 minutes or until thick and bubbly, stirring constantly with a whisk.
Preheat oven to 475º.
Roll dough into a 12-inch circle on a floured surface. Place dough on a (12-inch) pizza pan or baking sheet coated with cooking spray adn sprinkled with cornmeal. Crimp edges of dough with fingers to form a rim. Spread milk mixture evenly over dough; top with spinach and onion.
Bake at 475° for 20 minutes. Sprinkle evenly with bacon and cheese; bake an additional 5 minutes or until golden brown. Cut pizza into 8 wedges.