Spinach, Caramelized Onion, and Bacon Pizza

You might never guess that this gourmet pizza is fiscally modest. Its cooking techniques render it rich: A tender homemade crust is topped with a garlic-enhanced white sauce, which is then embellished with fresh sautéed spinach, caramelized onions, bacon, and Parmesan.

Adding healthy toppings gives your pizza more bang for its buck. Spinach is rich in folate, which is important in heart health.