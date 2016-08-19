Ham and Swiss Bread Pudding

Toasting give the delicate bread a firmer texture, so the milk and eggs don't make it mushy. You can also use toasted French bread cubes, but the slight sweetness of the Hawaiian bread brings out the salty ham and nutty cheese flavors. Use the remaining rolls to make mini ham and cheese sandwiches.

This hearty alternative to the classic dessert packs triple the protein and about one-third of your daily requirement for calcium in just one serving. Use fat-free milk and ditch the butter to lower total fat.