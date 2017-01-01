This all-American chili recipe is perfect for an outdoor cookout but can also be made on the stove for a comfort classic on a cold day.

To cut down on saturated fat, this recipe uses turkey sausage and ground sirloin instead of ground chuck. The red wine adds a rich flavor, plus plenty of heart-healthy antioxidants. Make a large batch and reheat for tasty leftovers (it actually tastes better the next day!).