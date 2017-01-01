This warm apple-buttermilk custard pie is a delicious twist on a classic American dessert. The key to both a flaky piecrust and crisp streusel topping is to keep them as cold as possible before putting them into the oven.

The flaky crust and crispy topping pack half the fat of a traditional pie, partly because fat-free buttermilk replaces the sizeable amount of butter that other recipes call for.