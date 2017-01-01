- Calories per serving 31
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
- Fat per serving 0.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 2.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4.2g
- Fiber per serving 2.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2.7mg
- Sodium per serving 214mg
- Calcium per serving 96mg
Seasoned Spinach
Photo: Karry Hosford
This Asian-inspired seasoned spinach recipe is easy to make, and great as a stand-alone side or as part of another dish.
This recipe goes with Bibimbop (Rice and Vegetable Medley)
How to Make It
Step 1
Steam half of spinach, covered, for 5 minutes or until the spinach wilts; place steamed spinach in a colander. Repeat procedure with remaining spinach. Cool slightly, and squeeze dry.
Step 2
Place spinach in a bowl. Add onions and remaining ingredients; toss mixture well to combine. Serve chilled or at room temperature.