- Calories per serving 374
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
- Fat per serving 8.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 23.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50.6g
- Fiber per serving 5.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 238mg
- Iron per serving 6.9mg
- Sodium per serving 699mg
- Calcium per serving 138mg
Bibimbop (Rice and Vegetable Medley)
Bibimbop is a popular Korean one-dish lunch of piping hot rice, an assortment of vegetables, often a small bit of meat, and always an egg on top. Koreans like this spicy, so they usually add at least 2 tablespoons chile paste per serving after cooking. It's customary to stir everything together before eating; omit that step to taste each element independently.
How to Make It
Combine first 4 ingredients in a zip-top plastic bag. Seal and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes. Heat a small nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add beef mixture; stir-fry 3 minutes or until done. Remove from pan. Cover and keep warm.
Cook carrot in boiling water 1 minute or until crisp-tender. Drain. Rinse with cold water; drain and set aside.
Combine cucumber and next 5 ingredients (cucumber through 1 garlic clove); set aside.
Heat skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Break 1 egg into hot skillet. Cook egg 1 minute; carefully turn over. Sprinkle with dash of salt. Cook an additional minute or until desired degree of doneness. Remove from pan. Cover and keep warm. Repeat procedure with remaining eggs and salt.
Spoon 3/4 cup rice into each of 4 bowls. Arrange 1/4 cup each of beef, carrot, cucumber mixture, mushrooms, and Seasoned Spinach over each serving. Top each serving with 1 egg and 1 teaspoon sambal oelek.