Chapchae (Noodles with Beef and Mixed Vegetables)

4 servings (serving size: 1 3/4 cups)
March 2016

Chapchae is the most popular noodle dish in Korea and features cellophane noodles stir-fried in sesame oil with beef and vegetables. This version weighs in at less than 400 calories per serving and just over 10 grams of fat.

Ingredients

  • Beef:
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 8 ounces eye of round steak, trimmed and thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 teaspoons sambal oelek or Thai chile paste
  • 1/2 teaspoon dark sesame oil
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • Cooking spray
  • Noodles:
  • 1 (3.75-ounce) package uncooked bean threads (cellophane noodles)
  • Vegetables:
  • 1 teaspoon dark sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 cups sliced shiitake mushroom caps (about 6 ounces mushrooms)
  • 1 cup (2-inch) diagonally sliced green onions
  • 1 cup (2-inch) julienne-cut carrot
  • 1 (10-ounce) bag fresh spinach
  • Remaining ingredients:
  • 1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon dark sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 372
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
  • Fat per serving 10.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Protein per serving 26.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41.3g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 51mg
  • Iron per serving 5.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 1020mg
  • Calcium per serving 102mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare beef, sprinkle cornstarch over beef; toss to combine. Add 1 tablespoon soy sauce and next 4 ingredients (1 tablespoon soy sauce through 3 garlic cloves); toss well to coat. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Step 2

Heat a large nonstick skillet or wok coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add beef mixture; stir-fry 3 minutes or until done. Remove mixture from pan. Cover and keep warm.

Step 3

To prepare noodles, pour boiling water over noodles; let stand 10 minutes or until tender. Drain and rinse with cold water. Drain. Snip noodles several times with kitchen shears.

Step 4

To prepare vegetables, wipe skillet or wok clean with paper towels. Heat 1 teaspoon sesame oil and vegetable oil in pan over medium-high heat. Add red pepper and 5 garlic cloves; stir-fry 30 seconds. Add mushrooms, onions, and carrot; stir-fry 3 minutes. Add half of spinach; stir-fry 2 minutes or until spinach wilts. Add remaining spinach; stir-fry 2 minutes or until spinach wilts.

Step 5

Reduce heat to medium-low. Add beef mixture and noodles to pan, stirring well to combine. Combine 1/3 cup soy sauce, brown sugar, vinegar, and 1 tablespoon sesame oil, stirring with a whisk. Drizzle over noodle mixture; stir well to combine. Cook over medium-low heat 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

