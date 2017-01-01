- Calories per serving 351
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 11.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Protein per serving 20.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38.9g
- Fiber per serving 2.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 152mg
- Iron per serving 3.1mg
- Sodium per serving 733mg
- Calcium per serving 40mg
Om Rice
This Korean diner dish consists of fried rice encased in an egg crepe. You can make it with ground beef or leftover ham and serve it with a stripe of ketchup down the center of the crepe. Start with cold cooked rice (leftovers work great) so the oil will coat the grains and prevent clumping.
How to Make It
To prepare pork, combine first 4 ingredients in a small zip-top plastic bag. Seal and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes. Heat a large nonstick skillet or wok coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add pork mixture; stir-fry 2 minutes or until pork loses its pink color. Remove pork from pan. Cover and keep warm.
To prepare rice, combine 3 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 teaspoons sambal oelek, and 2 teaspoons sesame oil, stirring with a whisk; set aside.
Heat vegetable oil in pan over medium-high heat. Add ginger and garlic; stir-fry 30 seconds. Add carrot; stir-fry 1 minute. Add mushrooms, zucchini, onions, and bell pepper; stir-fry 3 minutes. Add rice; stir-fry 2 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Drizzle soy sauce mixture over rice mixture; stir well to combine. Cover and keep warm.
To prepare crepes, combine 1 teaspoon sesame oil, salt, eggs, and egg whites, stirring mixture with a whisk. Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Pour about 1/4 cup egg mixture into pan; quickly tilt pan in all directions so the egg mixture covers pan with a thin film. Cook about 1 minute. Carefully lift the edge of crepe with a spatula to test for doneness. Turn crepe over when it can be shaken loose from the pan and the underside is lightly browned; cook 30 seconds on the other side. Place crepe on a towel. Repeat procedure until all of the egg mixture is used. Stack crepes between single layers of wax paper or paper towels to prevent sticking.
Spoon about 1 cup rice mixture down center of each of 5 plates. Top each serving with a crepe; tuck edges of crepe under rice mixture. (The dish will look like a burrito.)