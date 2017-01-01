How to Make It

Step 1 To prepare pork, combine first 4 ingredients in a small zip-top plastic bag. Seal and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes. Heat a large nonstick skillet or wok coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add pork mixture; stir-fry 2 minutes or until pork loses its pink color. Remove pork from pan. Cover and keep warm.

Step 2 To prepare rice, combine 3 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 teaspoons sambal oelek, and 2 teaspoons sesame oil, stirring with a whisk; set aside.

Step 3 Heat vegetable oil in pan over medium-high heat. Add ginger and garlic; stir-fry 30 seconds. Add carrot; stir-fry 1 minute. Add mushrooms, zucchini, onions, and bell pepper; stir-fry 3 minutes. Add rice; stir-fry 2 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Drizzle soy sauce mixture over rice mixture; stir well to combine. Cover and keep warm.

Step 4 To prepare crepes, combine 1 teaspoon sesame oil, salt, eggs, and egg whites, stirring mixture with a whisk. Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Pour about 1/4 cup egg mixture into pan; quickly tilt pan in all directions so the egg mixture covers pan with a thin film. Cook about 1 minute. Carefully lift the edge of crepe with a spatula to test for doneness. Turn crepe over when it can be shaken loose from the pan and the underside is lightly browned; cook 30 seconds on the other side. Place crepe on a towel. Repeat procedure until all of the egg mixture is used. Stack crepes between single layers of wax paper or paper towels to prevent sticking.