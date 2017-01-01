- Calories per serving 308
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
- Fat per serving 6.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Protein per serving 27.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32.4g
- Fiber per serving 1.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 95mg
- Iron per serving 2.2mg
- Sodium per serving 458mg
- Calcium per serving 25mg
D'uk Gook (Rice Cake Soup)
Beaten egg thickens the soup as in an egg drop soup. You can make the seasoned, toasted nori garnish to eat with the rice. Toast the sheets, cut them into quarters, and store them in an airtight container. If you're using vacuum-packed rice cakes, don't presoak them; cook for 10 minutes instead of 5.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler.
Rub 1 side of nori with 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil; broil, oiled side up, 30 seconds. Turn nori; broil 30 seconds or until browned (or a dark green color). Crumble nori; set aside.
Heat vegetable oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add ginger and garlic, and stir-fry 30 seconds. Add chicken, and stir-fry 4 minutes. Add water, soy sauce, and broth, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes.
Soak rice cake slices in cold water 10 minutes; drain. Add to broth mixture. Increase heat to medium; cook, uncovered, 5 minutes or until rice cake slices are tender.
Reduce heat to low. Slowly drizzle egg into soup, stirring constantly. Cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in onions and 1 teaspoon sesame oil. Sprinkle with nori and sesame seeds.