Shang Kimchi (Summer, or Raw, Kimchi)

Yield
4 cups (serving size: 1/4 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

You can buy kimchi from an Asian market or make your own. Most kimchi is fermented for days or weeks to develop a pungent flavor. Although this recipe skips the fermentation step, it tastes authentic.

Ingredients

  • 14 cups coarsely chopped napa cabbage (about 2 pounds)
  • 3 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons sambal oelek or Thai chile paste
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh garlic
  • 2 teaspoons dark sesame oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 19
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 47%
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 0.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2.5g
  • Fiber per serving 1.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 302mg
  • Calcium per serving 51mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place cabbage and salt in a large bowl, tossing gently to combine. Weigh down cabbage with another bowl. Let stand at room temperature 3 hours, tossing occasionally. Drain and rinse with cold water. Drain and squeeze dry.

Step 2

Combine cabbage, sesame seeds, and remaining ingredients. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours before serving.

