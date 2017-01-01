- Calories per serving 131
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 3.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 5.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17.7g
- Fiber per serving 1.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Iron per serving 1.3mg
- Sodium per serving 466mg
- Calcium per serving 29mg
Pork and Kimchi Dumplings
Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
To prepare dumplings, combine first 10 ingredients. Working with 1 gyoza skin at a time (cover remaining skins to prevent drying), spoon about 1 1/2 teaspoons pork mixture into center of each skin. Moisten edges of skin with water. Fold in half, pinching edges together to seal. Place dumplings, seam sides up, on a baking sheet sprinkled with 1 teaspoon cornstarch (cover loosely with a towel to prevent drying).
Step 2
Arrange half of the dumplings in a single layer in a bamboo or vegetable steamer coated with cooking spray. Steam dumplings, covered, for 10 minutes. Remove dumplings from steamer; keep warm. Repeat procedure with remaining dumplings.
Step 3
To prepare sauce, combine 1 tablespoon onions and remaining ingredients. Serve sauce with dumplings.