Chocolate Chunk Bread Puddings

Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
Yield
2 servings
Health.com
March 2016

Try not to chop the chocolate too finely for this bread pudding recipe so you'll have good-sized chunks to bite into. Hawaiian sweet bread is a soft, sweet bread found in the bakery section of most grocery stores. Leftovers are good for ham and Swiss sandwiches.

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 cups (1/2-inch) cubed Hawaiian sweet bread
  • 2/3 cup 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
  • 1 tablespoon Kahlúa (coffee-flavored liqueur)
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 ounce semisweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons frozen fat-free whipped topping, thawed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 319
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 10.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 9.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45.3g
  • Fiber per serving 2.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 121mg
  • Iron per serving 1.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 141mg
  • Calcium per serving 125mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Arrange bread cubes in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake at 350° for 5 minutes or until toasted. Remove bread from oven; decrease oven temperature to 325°.

Step 3

Combine milk and next 5 ingredients (milk through egg) in a medium bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Add bread, tossing gently to coat. Cover and chill 30 minutes or up to 4 hours.

Step 4

Divide half of bread mixture evenly between 2 (6-ounce) ramekins or custard cups coated with cooking spray; sprinkle evenly with half of chocolate. Divide remaining bread mixture between ramekins; top with remaining chocolate.

Step 5

Place ramekins in an 8-inch square baking pan; add hot water to pan to a depth of 1 inch. Bake at 325° for 35 minutes or until set. Serve each pudding warm with 1 tablespoon whipped topping.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up