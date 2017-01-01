Raspberry-Topped Amaretto Tarts

Make and refrigerate the tarts (without the raspberries) earlier in the day. Arrange the fruit on top just before serving. You can also make the tarts in 2 (6-ounce) ramekins or custard cups.

Low-fat milk gives these elegant custard tarts a silky texture without all the saturated fat of a traditional cream base, and sweet-tart raspberries add vitamin C and heart-healthy antioxidants. With a simplified crust and individualized portions, this is the perfect make-ahead dessert for an intimate dinner for two.