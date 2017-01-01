Rich Tomato Bread

Yield
16 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 cup boiling water
  • 20 sun-dried tomato halves, packed without oil
  • 1 package dry yeast (about 2 1/4 teaspoons)
  • 3 1/2 cups bread flour, divided
  • 2 tablespoons extravirgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 145
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
  • Fat per serving 3.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 4.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23.9g
  • Fiber per serving 1.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Iron per serving 1.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 233mg
  • Calcium per serving 11mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the water and tomatoes in a small bowl. Cover and let stand for 30 minutes.

Step 2

Strain tomato mixture through a sieve over a bowl, reserving liquid. Finely chop tomatoes. Heat reserved liquid to 100° to 110°. Place liquid in a large bowl, and stir in yeast. Let stand for 5 minutes.

Step 3

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 3 cups flour, chopped tomatoes, oil, salt, and egg; stir until a soft dough forms.

Step 4

Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 8 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel tacky).

Step 5

Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 45 minutes or until doubled in size. (Gently press 2 fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.)

Step 6

Punch dough down; cover and let rest 5 minutes. Roll dough into a 14 x 7-inch rectangle on a lightly floured surface. Roll up rectangle tightly, starting with a short edge, pressing firmly to eliminate air pockets; pinch seam and ends to seal. Place roll, seam side down, in an 8 x 4-inch loaf pan coated with cooking spray.

Step 7

Lightly coat dough with cooking spray. Cover and let rise 30 minutes or until doubled in size.

Step 8

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 9

Uncover dough; bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until loaf is browned on bottom and sounds hollow when tapped. Remove from pan; place on a wire rack. Brush with melted butter.

