Buttered Sweet Potato Knot Rolls

Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
Yield
24 servings (serving size: 1 roll)
March 2016

Serve these delicious, guilt-free treats piping hot. They have about one-third the calories and fat of traditional rolls, and a boost of beta-carotene from naturally sweet sweet potato.

Recipe Is:
Low Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 package dry yeast (about 2 1/4 teaspoons)
  • 1 cup warm 2% reduced-fat milk (100° to 110°)
  • 3/4 cup canned mashed sweet potatoes
  • 3 tablespoons butter, melted and divided
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
  • 2 large egg yolks, lightly beaten
  • 5 cups bread flour, divided
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 134
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 17%
  • Fat per serving 2.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 4.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 0.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 22mg
  • Iron per serving 1.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 147mg
  • Calcium per serving 21mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Dissolve yeast in milk in a large bowl; let stand 5 minutes.

Step 2

Add sweet potatoes, 1 tablespoon butter, salt, and egg yolks, stirring mixture with a whisk.

Step 3

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 4 1/2 cups flour; stir until a soft dough forms.

Step 4

Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 8 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel very soft and tacky).

Step 5

Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 45 minutes or until doubled in size. (Gently press 2 fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.) Punch dough down. Cover and let rest 5 minutes.

Step 6

Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Divide dough into 24 equal portions. Working with 1 portion at a time (cover remaining dough to prevent drying), shape each portion into a 9-inch rope. Carefully shape rope into a knot; tuck top end of knot under roll. Place roll on a prepared pan.

Step 7

Repeat procedure with remaining dough, placing 12 rolls on each pan. Lightly coat rolls with cooking spray; cover and let rise 30 minutes or until doubled in size.

Step 8

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 9

Uncover rolls. Bake at 400° for 8 minutes with 1 pan on bottom rack and 1 pan on second rack from top. Rotate pans; bake an additional 7 minutes or until rolls are golden brown on top and sound hollow when tapped.

Step 10

Remove rolls from pans; place on wire racks. Brush rolls with 2 tablespoons butter. Serve warm or at room temperature.

