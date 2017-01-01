Chocolate Fudge Pie

Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Jan Gautro
Yield
10 servings (serving size: 1 wedge)
Health.com
March 2016

This is a great make-ahead dessert as it needs to chill at least 4 hours.

Cool and creamy, you’ll love indulging in this lightened version of chocolate crème pie. Using low-fat milk and replacing half the eggs with egg whites gives the filling a silky finish without all the saturated fat and cholesterol of butter and heavy cream. Dust with unsweetened cocoa powder for an elegant touch and extra antioxidant boost.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 (15-ounce) package refrigerated pie dough (such as Pillsbury)
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 1/3 cup light-colored corn syrup
  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 1 cup frozen fat-free whipped topping, thawed
  • 1/2 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 272
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 8.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Protein per serving 4.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46.5g
  • Fiber per serving 1.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 51mg
  • Iron per serving 1.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 150mg
  • Calcium per serving 53mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Fit dough into a 9-inch pie plate. Fold edges under; flute. Place pie plate in freezer until ready to use.

Step 3

Combine brown sugar, 1/2 cup cocoa, and flour in a large bowl. Combine milk and next 5 ingredients (milk through egg whites); stir with a whisk until well blended. Add milk mixture to brown sugar mixture; stir until combined.

Step 4

Pour mixture into crust. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until just set. Cool on a wire rack to room temperature. Cover; chill at least 4 hours. Spread whipped topping evenly over filling; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon cocoa, if desired.

