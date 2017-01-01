- Calories per serving 543
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Protein per serving 23.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 72g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 26mg
- Iron per serving 5.8mg
- Sodium per serving 636mg
- Calcium per serving 363mg
Penne with Shiitakes, Olives, and Asiago
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a small nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, shallots, and garlic, and sauté 2 minutes or until mushrooms are tender. Stir in spinach, basil, and vinegar, and cook 1 minute or until spinach wilts, stirring frequently. Add broth and olives; cook 15 seconds.
Step 2
Combine mushroom mixture, pasta, oil, pepper, and salt, tossing gently to coat. Spoon pasta mixture onto a plate; top with cheese.