- Calories per serving 219
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 42%
- Fat per serving 10.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 26.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5.7g
- Fiber per serving 2.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 70mg
- Iron per serving 4.2mg
- Sodium per serving 503mg
- Calcium per serving 32mg
Filet Mignon with Lemon Asparagus
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a small, heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle both sides of steak with 1/8 teaspoon salt, paprika, and pepper. Add steak to pan, and cook 3 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness.
Step 2
Snap off tough ends of asparagus. Steam asparagus, covered, 3 minutes. Drizzle juice evenly over asparagus, and sprinkle with dash of salt. Serve with steak.