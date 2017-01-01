- Calories per serving 278
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 8.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 29.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18.7g
- Fiber per serving 5.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 224mg
- Iron per serving 3.1mg
- Sodium per serving 749mg
- Calcium per serving 193mg
Everything-but-the-Kitchen-Sink Frittata
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare broiler.
Step 2
Place the sliced asparagus in a small microwave safe bowl; cover. Microwave at high 20 seconds.
Step 3
Combine milk and next 4 ingredients (milk through egg), stirring with a whisk.
Step 4
Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add beans and onion; sauté 30 seconds. Add egg mixture; reduce heat to medium, and cook for 1 minute. Sprinkle the asparagus and basil evenly over egg mixture, and cook for 1 minute. Sprinkle with cheese.
Step 5
Wrap handle of pan with foil. Broil for 4 minutes or until top is set and cheese melts. Sprinkle with tomatoes.