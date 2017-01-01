Chicken with Black Bean Salsa

Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
Yield
1 serving (serving size: 1 chicken breast half and 3/4 cup salsa)
Health.com
March 2016

Serve this as is, or slice the chicken and pair it with warm flour tortillas, sour cream, and shredded cheese for chicken fajitas.

Ingredients

  • Salsa:
  • 1/2 cup canned black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/4 cup fresh corn kernels
  • 1 tablespoon chopped red onion
  • 1 teaspoon chopped seeded jalapeño pepper
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon extravirgin olive oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 4 grape or cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • Chicken:
  • 1 teaspoon butter
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast half
  • Dash of salt
  • Dash of freshly ground black pepper
  • Lime slice (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 425
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
  • Fat per serving 12.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Protein per serving 48.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29.1g
  • Fiber per serving 9.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 109mg
  • Iron per serving 4.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 867mg
  • Calcium per serving 69mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare salsa, combine first 9 ingredients, tossing well to combine.

Step 2

To prepare chicken, heat butter in a small nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Sprinkle chicken with dash of salt and black pepper. Add chicken to pan; cook 6 minutes on each side or until done. Serve with salsa and lime slice, if desired.

