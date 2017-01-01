Mini Red Pepper-Mushroom Pizza

Health.com
March 2016

Although you only use half of the bell pepper in this pizza, go ahead and roast both halves; use the other half in a sandwich.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 medium red bell pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced shiitake mushroom caps
  • 1 tablespoon sliced shallots
  • 1/2 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 (6-inch) Italian cheese-flavored pizza crust (such as Boboli)
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced fresh basil
  • 3/4 cup torn spinach
  • 6 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) shredded fresh mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Dash of salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 467
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 15.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 22.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 58.7g
  • Fiber per serving 2.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 33mg
  • Iron per serving 4.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 829mg
  • Calcium per serving 589mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Place bell pepper half, skin side up, on a foil-lined baking sheet; flatten with hand. Broil 15 minutes or until blackened. Place in a zip-top plastic bag; seal. Let stand 10 minutes. Peel and finely chop. Combine bell pepper, juice, and garlic, stirring well.

Step 3

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 4

Heat a small nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and shallots; sauté 2 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat; stir in vinegar.

Step 5

Place crust on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Spread bell pepper mixture evenly over crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Sprinkle basil evenly over bell pepper mixture; top with spinach. Spoon mushroom mixture evenly over spinach; sprinkle with cheese.

Step 6

Bake at 450° for 4 minutes or until cheese melts. Sprinkle with black pepper and salt.

