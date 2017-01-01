Snickerdoodles

Yield
42 cookies (serving size: 1 cookie)
March 2016

Sugar, spice, and everything nice, that's what these classic cookies are made of! If you're not already sold, these cookies are low in calories and easy to make.

These cookies are deliciously guilt-free, with just over 1 gram of fat, only about a third of what’s found in traditional cookie recipes. Plus, calorie- and fat-free spices like cinnamon can help improve your health.

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup butter, softened
  • 1 tablespoon corn syrup
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 large egg
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 54
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 22%
  • Fat per serving 1.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 0.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10.1g
  • Fiber per serving 0.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 0.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 28mg
  • Calcium per serving 3mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking soda, and cream of tartar, stirring with a whisk.

Step 3

Combine 1 cup of sugar and butter in a large bowl, and beat with a mixer at medium speed until well blended. Add the corn syrup, vanilla, and egg; beat well. Gradually add the flour mixture to the sugar mixture, beating just until combined. Cover and chill for 10 minutes.

Step 4

Combine 3 tablespoons sugar and cinnamon, stirring with a whisk.

Step 5

With moist hands, shape dough into 42 (1-inch) balls. Roll balls in sugar mixture. Place balls 2 inches apart onto baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Flatten balls with the bottom of a glass. Bake at 375° for 5 minutes (cookies will be slightly soft). Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes. Remove cookies from pans; cool completely on wire racks.

