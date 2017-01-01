Summer Garden Pasta

Yield
6 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

To make this fast, chop the vegetables while the pasta is cooking.

Enjoy the tastes of summer with this fresh, crisp pasta salad. Try whole-wheat fusilli to get those fiber-rich whole grains, important in aiding digestion.

Ingredients

  • 1 (16-ounce) package fusilli (short twisted spaghetti)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 cups diced yellow squash (about 1 pound)
  • 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1 cup diced red bell pepper
  • 1 cup thinly sliced carrot
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 cups diced seeded tomato
  • 1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh or 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 373
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 15%
  • Fat per serving 6.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 11.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 68.1g
  • Fiber per serving 5.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 4.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 315mg
  • Calcium per serving 51mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta in boiling water 8 minutes. Drain in a colander over a bowl, reserving 1/2 cup cooking liquid.

Step 2

Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add squash, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and garlic; sauté for 8 minutes. Stir in the pasta, reserved cooking liquid, tomato, and remaining ingredients, and cook until thoroughly heated.

