- Calories per serving 373
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 15%
- Fat per serving 6.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 11.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 68.1g
- Fiber per serving 5.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 4.3mg
- Sodium per serving 315mg
- Calcium per serving 51mg
Summer Garden Pasta
To make this fast, chop the vegetables while the pasta is cooking.
Enjoy the tastes of summer with this fresh, crisp pasta salad. Try whole-wheat fusilli to get those fiber-rich whole grains, important in aiding digestion.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook pasta in boiling water 8 minutes. Drain in a colander over a bowl, reserving 1/2 cup cooking liquid.
Step 2
Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add squash, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and garlic; sauté for 8 minutes. Stir in the pasta, reserved cooking liquid, tomato, and remaining ingredients, and cook until thoroughly heated.