Mocha-Chocolate Trifle

Photo: Howard L. Puckett; Styling: Cathy Muir
Yield
16 servings (serving size: about 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

A half cup of Kahlúa gives this mocha-chocolate trifle a kick. Chocolate lovers will appreciate this dessert that's lighter in calories but big on taste. Don't skip the toffee, you'll want that crunch!

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 (18.25-ounce) package light devil's food cake mix
  • 1 1/3 cups water
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 1 large egg
  • Cooking spray
  • 3 cups cold fat-free milk
  • 1 (5.9-ounce) package chocolate instant pudding mix
  • 1/2 cup Kahlúa (coffee-flavored liqueur) or 1/2 cup strong brewed coffee
  • 1 (8-ounce) carton frozen fat-free whipped topping, thawed
  • 1/2 cup chopped reduced-fat chocolate toffee crisp bars (about 4 bars) (such as Hershey's Sweet Escapes)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 269
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
  • Fat per serving 4.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Protein per serving 4.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 48.4g
  • Fiber per serving 1.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 476mg
  • Calcium per serving 93mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Combine first 5 ingredients in a large bowl; beat at medium speed of a mixer until well-blended. Spoon batter into a 13 x 9-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes on a wire rack; remove from pan. Cool completely on a wire rack.

Step 3

Combine milk and pudding mix in a medium bowl; prepare according to package directions.

Step 4

Tear half of cake into pieces; place in a 3-quart bowl or trifle dish. Pour half of Kahlúa over cake pieces; top with half of pudding, whipped topping, and chocolate bars. Repeat procedure with remaining cake, Kahlúa, pudding, whipped topping, and chocolate bars. Cover; chill at least 4 hours.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up