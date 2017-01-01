Miso Chicken with Brown Rice

Randy Mayor
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

"I do a lot of Asian cooking, and I was looking for another use for miso. In this recipe, the sweetness in the miso blends well with the saltiness of the soy sauce." --CL Reader

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons miso (soybean paste)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinned, boned chicken breast halves
  • Cooking spray
  • 5 large egg whites, lightly beaten
  • 1 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 cup thinly sliced carrot
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 2 1/2 cups cooked brown rice
  • 1 cup diced shiitake mushroom caps (about 3 ounces)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped green onions
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped spinach

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 344
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 9%
  • Fat per serving 3.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Protein per serving 36.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40.5g
  • Fiber per serving 5.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 66mg
  • Iron per serving 3.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 998mg
  • Calcium per serving 83mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 3 ingredients in a small bowl. Rub miso mixture over both sides of chicken breast halves. Wrap each breast half securely in plastic wrap. Arrange the packets in steamer rack; place rack in a Dutch oven. Steam packets, covered, 20 minutes or until done. Remove packets from steamer; let stand 5 minutes. Remove chicken from packets, reserving liquid from packets. Dice chicken; set aside. Discard water in pan; wipe pan dry with a paper towel.

Step 2

Place a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat until hot. Add egg whites, and cook 2 minutes or until done. Remove egg whites from skillet; coarsely chop.

Step 3

Add reserved cooking liquid, chicken, onion, carrot, and fish sauce to Dutch oven, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook 5 minutes or until liquid almost evaporates. Add rice, mushrooms, parsley, green onions, and soy sauce; cook 3 minutes. Stir in egg whites and spinach.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up