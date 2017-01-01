Creamy Mediterranean Paninis

Combine 1/4 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil, basil with olives in small bowl. Evenly spread bread slices with mayonnaise mixture, then layer 4 bread slices with zucchini, provolone, peppers and bacon. Top with remaining 4 bread slices.

Step 2

Spread remaining Mayonnaise on outside of sandwiches and cook in 12-inch nonstick skillet or grill pan over medium heat, turning once, until sandwiches are golden brown and cheese is melted, about 4 minutes.