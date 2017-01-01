Smashed Potatoes

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
6
August 2012

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds red potatoes, cut into large chunks
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 3/4 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/3 cup sliced green onions

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 330
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Iron per serving 6%
  • Sodium per serving 360mg
  • Calcium per serving 15%

How to Make It

Step 1

Cover potatoes and garlic with water in 4-quart saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook uncovered 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Drain.

Step 2

Coarsely mash potatoes with remaining ingredients, leaving some potato chunks.

Step 3

TIP: For EXTRA SPECIAL SMASHED POTATOES, stir in 1/2 cup cooked, crumbled bacon and use shredded cheddar cheese instead of Parmesan cheese.

Step 4

