Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2 Toss potatoes with 2 tablespoons Hellmann’s® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Extra Virgin Olive Oil in medium bowl. Arrange potatoes in single layer on baking sheet.

Step 3 Bake, stirring once, 30 minutes or until potatoes are tender; cool completely.

Step 4 Combine potatoes, apple, cranberries and remaining Mayonnaise in large bowl; toss to coat. Chill, if desired.

Step 5 • Tip: For an extra special twist, add Sweetened Pecans. In 12-inch nonstick skillet, cook 1 cup chopped pecans with 6 tablespoons sugar, stirring constantly, 5 minutes or until sugar browns. Spread pecan mixture onto greased aluminum foil. Let cool. Break into bite-size pieces, add to salad just before serving.

