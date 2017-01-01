- Calories per serving 630
- Fat per serving 41g
- Saturated fat per serving 18g
- Protein per serving 32g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 100mg
- Iron per serving 20%
- Sodium per serving 1990mg
- Calcium per serving 50%
Salami and Provolone Panini
How to Make It
Step 1
Evenly top 4 bread slices with salami, cheese and arugula, then remaining bread slice.
Step 2
Brush both sides of sandwiches with Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil. In 12-inch skillet or grill pan, cook sandwiches over medium heat, turning once, 6 minutes or until bread is toasted and cheese is melted.