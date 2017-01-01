- Calories per serving 290
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 80mg
- Iron per serving 6%
- Sodium per serving 550mg
- Calcium per serving 5%
Parmesan-Crusted Bruschetta Chicken
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°.
Step 2
Combine Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil with cheese in medium bowl. Arrange chicken on baking sheet. Evenly top with mayonnaise mixture, then sprinkle with bread crumbs and Italian seasoning.
Step 3
Bake 20 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked.
Step 4
Meanwhile, combine remaining ingredients in medium bowl.
Step 5
To serve, evenly top chicken with bruschetta mixture.
Also terrific with Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Light or Real Mayonnaise
