Oven-Fried Herb Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2 Combine bread crumbs, garlic salt, herbs and black pepper in shallow dish; set aside.

Step 3 Add chicken and Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Extra Virgin Olive Oil Mayonnaise to large plastic bag; shake to evenly coat. Remove chicken, then lightly dip in crumb mixture. Arrange chicken on cookie sheet.

Step 4 Bake 40 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked. Also terrific with Hellmann's® Real Mayonnaise.

