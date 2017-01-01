Italian Chicken Sandwich

Grill or broil chicken and zucchini, brushing frequently with Wish-Bone® Italian Dressing, until chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Step 2

Meanwhile, spread Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil on both sides of bread. Arrange chicken and zucchini on bread. Wrap in aluminum foil and keep warm. To serve, cut into 4 pieces.