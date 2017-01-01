Cuban Style Roast Turkey Breast

Combine Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil, lime juice, cumin, oregano, and garlic in large resealable plastic bag. Add turkey; turn to coat. Close bag and marinate in refrigerator up to 8 hours.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 425°. Remove turkey from marinade, discarding marinade. Arrange turkey on roasting pan with rack or baking sheet. Roast, 20 minutes or until lightly golden brown. Reduce the heat to 350° and roast an additional 1 hour or until thermometer inserted into the center of the breast reads 160°. Remove to cutting board, loosely tent with aluminum foil and let stand 15 minutes before slicing.