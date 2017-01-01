Broiled Cherry Tomato Skewers with Basil Dressing

Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
2 Mins
Yield
6
Health.com
August 2012

Ingredients

  • 1 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves
  • 1/4 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes
  • 1/2 pound fresh mozzarella cheese, cubed

How to Make It

Step 1

Process basil, Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil, water, vinegar and garlic in blender or food processor until smooth; set aside.

Step 2

Toss cherry tomatoes with 1 tablespoon basil dressing. Skewer 2 tomatoes on each skewer* and arrange on baking sheet lined with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Broil tomatoes, turning once, until slightly charred and tender, about 2 minutes. Remove to serving platter, then add cheese to each skewer. Drizzle with remaining dressing.

Step 3

*If using wooden skewers, soak at least 30 minutes prior to use.

