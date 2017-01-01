Broiled Cherry Tomato Skewers with Basil Dressing
How to Make It
Step 1
Process basil, Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil, water, vinegar and garlic in blender or food processor until smooth; set aside.
Step 2
Toss cherry tomatoes with 1 tablespoon basil dressing. Skewer 2 tomatoes on each skewer* and arrange on baking sheet lined with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Broil tomatoes, turning once, until slightly charred and tender, about 2 minutes. Remove to serving platter, then add cheese to each skewer. Drizzle with remaining dressing.
Step 3
*If using wooden skewers, soak at least 30 minutes prior to use.