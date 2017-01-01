Tuscan Glazed Chicken

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
6
Health.com
August 2012

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped roasted red peppers
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
  • 6 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (about 2 lbs.)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 230
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 32g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 100mg
  • Iron per serving 4%
  • Sodium per serving 330mg
  • Calcium per serving 2%

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Combine all ingredients except chicken in medium bowl. Arrange chicken on baking sheet, then evenly top with mayonnaise mixture.

Step 3

Bake 20 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Cost per recipe*: $

Cost per serving*: $

*Based on average retail prices at national supermarkets.

See nutritional information for sodium content.

Also terrific with Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Real or Light Mayonnaise

