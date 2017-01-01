Grilled Sweet Potato Fries

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Total Time
32 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Health.com
June 2012

Ingredients

  • 2 medium sweet potatoes (1 3/4 pound), scrubbed and dried
  • 2 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1

  Preheat grill to medium-high. Meanwhile, cook sweet potatoes in a microwave on HIGH heat until crisp-tender when pierced with a knife, 6 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board until cool enough to handle (15 minutes).

Step 2

  Cut potatoes lengthwise into 8 wedges. Transfer potatoes to a sheet pan; drizzle with olive oil; sprinkle with paprika and pepper and toss to coat. Grill 3 minutes per side or until potatoes are charred and fully cooked; season with salt.

