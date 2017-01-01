Grilled Sweet Potato Fries

Preheat grill to medium-high. Meanwhile, cook sweet potatoes in a microwave on HIGH heat until crisp-tender when pierced with a knife, 6 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board until cool enough to handle (15 minutes).

Step 2

Cut potatoes lengthwise into 8 wedges. Transfer potatoes to a sheet pan; drizzle with olive oil; sprinkle with paprika and pepper and toss to coat. Grill 3 minutes per side or until potatoes are charred and fully cooked; season with salt.