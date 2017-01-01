- Calories per serving 274
- Fat per serving 9.5g (sat 2.5g, mono 4.9g, poly 1.2g)
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 39g
- Sugars per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Sodium per serving 290mg
Capellini with Bacon and Bread Crumbs
Friends coming for dinner? This quick recipe delivers restaurant-quality flavor and appeal in no time.
Resistant Starch: 1.6g
How to Make It
Cook pasta according to package directions until al dente. When pasta is done, reserve 1⁄2 cup cooking water; drain pasta and return to pot.
Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium heat; add bacon. Cook, stirring, until bacon is
crispy, about 5 minutes. add garlic and crushed red pepper; stir 1 minute or until fragrant. add tomatoes; cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes begin to soften, about 3 minutes.
add broth to pan. simmer the mixture until broth is thick and has reduced to about 1⁄4 cup, 5–8 minutes.
While sauce cooks, heat oil in a small skillet over medium heat. add panko and toast, stirring occasionally, until golden, 2–3 minutes.
Season with salt and pepper.
Remove sauce from heat; stir in 2 teaspoons parmesan and parsley.
Toss sauce with pasta in pot; add cooking water to reach desired consistency, if needed.
Divide among 4 serving plates. top with reserved bread crumbs and remaining parmesan.