Capellini with Bacon and Bread Crumbs

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook pasta according to package directions until al dente. When pasta is done, reserve 1⁄2 cup cooking water; drain pasta and return to pot.

Step 2 Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium heat; add bacon. Cook, stirring, until bacon is

Step 3 crispy, about 5 minutes. add garlic and crushed red pepper; stir 1 minute or until fragrant. add tomatoes; cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes begin to soften, about 3 minutes.

Step 4 add broth to pan. simmer the mixture until broth is thick and has reduced to about 1⁄4 cup, 5–8 minutes.

Step 5 While sauce cooks, heat oil in a small skillet over medium heat. add panko and toast, stirring occasionally, until golden, 2–3 minutes.

Step 6 Season with salt and pepper.

Step 7 Remove sauce from heat; stir in 2 teaspoons parmesan and parsley.

Step 8 Toss sauce with pasta in pot; add cooking water to reach desired consistency, if needed.

Step 9 Divide among 4 serving plates. top with reserved bread crumbs and remaining parmesan.