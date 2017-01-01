Capellini with Bacon and Bread Crumbs

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (Serving size: About 2 cups)
Health.com
February 2012

Friends coming for dinner? This quick recipe delivers restaurant-quality flavor and appeal in no time.

 

Resistant Starch: 1.6g

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces whole wheat or regular capellini
  • 2 bacon slices, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, sliced
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper, optional
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup panko bread crumbs
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 274
  • Fat per serving 9.5g (sat 2.5g, mono 4.9g, poly 1.2g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 39g
  • Sugars per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Sodium per serving 290mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions until al dente. When pasta is done, reserve 1⁄2 cup cooking water; drain pasta and return to pot.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium heat; add bacon. Cook, stirring, until bacon is

Step 3

crispy, about 5 minutes. add garlic and crushed red pepper; stir 1 minute or until fragrant. add tomatoes; cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes begin to soften, about 3 minutes.

Step 4

add broth to pan. simmer the mixture until broth is thick and has reduced to about 1⁄4 cup, 5–8 minutes.

Step 5

While sauce cooks, heat oil in a small skillet over medium heat. add panko and toast, stirring occasionally, until golden, 2–3 minutes.

Step 6

Season with salt and pepper.

Step 7

Remove sauce from heat; stir in 2 teaspoons parmesan and parsley.

Step 8

Toss sauce with pasta in pot; add cooking water to reach desired consistency, if needed.

Step 9

Divide among 4 serving plates. top with reserved bread crumbs and remaining parmesan.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

