Spaghetti and Clams

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Reserve 1⁄2 cup of the cooking water before draining. Drain pasta and set aside.

Step 2 Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook 1 minute.

Step 3 Add clams, crushed red pepper, lemon juice, and 1⁄2 cup cooking water; stir gently to combine. Cover and simmer until clams open and release their juices, about 6 minutes. Use tongs to transfer clams to a bowl.

Step 4 Add cooked pasta and parmesan to the skillet with sauce. Cook, tossing, 3 minutes or until slightly thickened. Divide into 4 shallow bowls and serve.