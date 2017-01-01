Ultimate Spinach and Turkey Lasagna

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2 Heat oil in a large high-sided skillet and cook onion, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6–7 minutes. add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add turkey and cook, breaking up with a spoon, until no longer pink and cooked through, 4–5 minutes. Add marinara, bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer 2–3 minutes. Remove pan from heat and cool slightly.

Step 3 Combine ricotta, spinach, parsley, egg whites, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.

Step 4 Coat the bottom of a 14- x 11-inch lasagna pan with 1⁄2 cup sauce. arrange three lasagna noodles on the bottom of the pan. Spread 3⁄4 cup sauce evenly over noodles. Spoon 2⁄3 cup ricotta- spinach mixture evenly on top of sauce. Repeat layers two more times.