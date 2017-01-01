- Calories per serving 346
- Fat per serving 11.3g (sat 4.3g, mono 3.7g, poly 1.5g)
- Cholesterol per serving 44mg
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Sugars per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Sodium per serving 321mg
Ultimate Spinach and Turkey Lasagna
Resistant Starch: 1g
Cheesy, meaty, and unbelievably good, this saucy lasagna is a real crowd-pleaser. Serve it with a crisp green salad.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
Heat oil in a large high-sided skillet and cook onion, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6–7 minutes. add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add turkey and cook, breaking up with a spoon, until no longer pink and cooked through, 4–5 minutes. Add marinara, bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer 2–3 minutes. Remove pan from heat and cool slightly.
Combine ricotta, spinach, parsley, egg whites, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.
Coat the bottom of a 14- x 11-inch lasagna pan with 1⁄2 cup sauce. arrange three lasagna noodles on the bottom of the pan. Spread 3⁄4 cup sauce evenly over noodles. Spoon 2⁄3 cup ricotta- spinach mixture evenly on top of sauce. Repeat layers two more times.
Cover top with three noodles and remaining 3⁄4 cup sauce. Sprinkle with mozzarella and parmesan. Cover loosely with foil and bake for 45 minutes. Remove foil and bake 10–15 minutes, until cheese is bubbly. Cut into 9 squares and serve.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook