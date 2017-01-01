Pasta Primavera

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

Step 2 While water is heating, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

Step 3 Add onion and cook, stirring, until soft, 6–7 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add tomatoes and cook (do not stir) until slightly bursting, 5 minutes.

Step 4 Whisk together milk and flour and add to vegetables. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat and simmer. stir until thickened, 2–3 minutes.

Step 5 Add salt and pepper, stir to incorporate, remove from heat, and cover with foil to keep warm.

Step 6 Cook pasta according to package directions. During last 3 minutes of cooking, add carrots to boiling pasta. During last minute of cooking, add asparagus and zucchini.

Step 7 Drain pasta and vegetables (do not rinse); add immediately to warmed vegetable-cream sauce.

Step 8 Toss gently and divide among 4 pasta bowls.