- Calories per serving 274
- Fat per serving 8.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 17mg
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Sugars per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Sodium per serving 608mg
Mini Mediterranean Pizzas
A quick lunch or dinner is just 20 minutes away with these delicious mini pizzas.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450°.
Step 2
Crush tomatoes with garlic and black pepper in a small bowl.
Step 3
Arrange 4 pitas on a large rimmed baking sheet; brush both sides of pita with oil. Top pitas with equal amounts of the tomato mixture, feta, olives, and bell peppers.
Step 4
Bake 7-8 minutes or until edges are golden.
Step 5
Remove pitas from oven; top each with 1/4 cup arugula.
Step 6
Drizzle with additional oil, if desired. Serve.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook