Mini Mediterranean Pizzas

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2 Crush tomatoes with garlic and black pepper in a small bowl.

Step 3 Arrange 4 pitas on a large rimmed baking sheet; brush both sides of pita with oil. Top pitas with equal amounts of the tomato mixture, feta, olives, and bell peppers.

Step 4 Bake 7-8 minutes or until edges are golden.

Step 5 Remove pitas from oven; top each with 1/4 cup arugula.