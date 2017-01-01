Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, and Chicken Sausage Pizza

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 2 slices of pizza)
Health.com
March 2016

Delicious mozzarella: check. Sausage: check. Spicy tomato sauce: check. Resistant starch: check! Finally, even dieters can have an amazing, pizzeria-style pie at home.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh or frozen whole wheat pizza dough, thawed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 medium tomatoes (about 10 ounces)
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, divided
  • 8 ounces fresh mozzarella, pulled into 1-inch chunks
  • 2 links (6 ounces total) precooked Italian chicken sausage (such as Applegate brand), sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 360
  • Fat per serving 17.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 51mg
  • Protein per serving 17.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Sugars per serving 1g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Sodium per serving 322mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Position one oven rack in middle of oven and another on the lowest setting. Place a flat baking sheet on the bottom rack. Preheat oven to 475°.

Step 2

Roll dough into a large, thin oval (about 18 inches long). Brush oil over dough.

Step 3

Remove preheated baking sheet from oven. Slide dough onto sheet and return to bottom rack. Bake for 8 minutes, then remove crust from oven.

Step 4

Meanwhile, clean hands, crush tomatoes, crushed red pepper, oregano, and 1/4 cup basil in a medium bowl.

Step 5

Spread suace in an even layer over crust, leaving a 1/4-inch border. Top with mozzarella and sausage. Bake on middle rack an additional 10 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese melts. Sprinkle with remaining basil; cut into 12 slices or wedges and serve.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up